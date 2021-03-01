Monday, March 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta, who accused him of raiding his Mount Kenya backyard using the back door to propagate populist politics.

Speaking in Murang’a yesterday, where he was hosted by his new ally, de-whipped Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata, Ruto insisted that he will continue visiting the region irrespective of what people think of him since he was on the ballot too in 2017 just like President Uhuru,

“There are people who have issues with me when I go around the country, but I wish to remind them that my name was on the ballot during the elections, and like Uhuru, I also took the oath of office.”

“When I crisscross the country, I am only fulfilling the mandate as the deputy president of Kenya.”

“Some of the people who are not happy with my visits to this region are not even elected leaders.”

“They must understand that I am on duty whenever they see me traversing the country,” said Ruto.

Uhuru had accused Ruto of raiding his Mount Kenya turf uninvited just to spite him and compared him to a man calling his neighbours’ wife through the bedroom window.

