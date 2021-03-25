Thursday, 25 March 2021 – Popular Kenyan actress, Njambi, who shot to fame through The Real House Helps of Kawangware TV Show, has revealed that she left her husband for being abusive and a serial womanizer.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japanni, Njambi said her ex-husband was a party animal who would leave the house on Monday and come back after a week.

“I think we were a bit young and that made us not respect each other. We fought a lot. My husband was partying a lot, like he would leave the house on Monday and come back after a week,” she said.

She recounted a day when her ex-husband beat her and left her for dead and that’s when she decided to walk out of the abusive marriage.

“I was bleeding from the head and that is the day I packed my things and left,” she added.

Njambi further revealed that she found another man after divorcing her first husband but still, her current relationship is faced with a lot of challenges.

Njambi, who turned 30 years old recently, revealed that she is a party animal and that’s why one of the issues affecting her current relationship because her partner is a reserved kind of a man.

“I am a party girl and he is that reserved kind of a man. So that is one of the things that make him angry with me. He is not an outgoing man but I party a lot with my female friends” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST