Monday, March 1, 2021 – Former Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, may soon dump Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga.

This is after it emerged that a high-level delegation from the Office of the President has been meeting him at his home in Laikipia to change his mind and abandon Ruto and cease attacking the President.

According to Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Ruto has also abandoned the idea of selecting Kiunjuri as his running mate in the 2022 presidential contest.

She said the DP has shelved his initial plans of having anyone from Mt Kenya as his running mate to avoid condemnation from other communities as this will be seen as a Kikuyu-Kalenjin affair.

Mwangi Kiunjuri of late has not been meeting any of Ruto’s contacts and hasn’t attended any of Ruto’s political forums.

It is reported that he is worried that his political career has dwindled and he fears if he doesn’t make a move he will die politically like many other politicians.

He intimated that he might ditch Tanga Tanga and join the team of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in a publicized event that will take place in Nanyuki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST