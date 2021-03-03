Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has changed tune and is now supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In his Facebook post on Wednesday, Kiunjuri, who was sacked from Cabinet by President Uhuru Kenyatta and later joined Deputy President William Ruto, appeared to have dumped the DP by exposing his lies against BBI.

He noted that the BBI document is 80% good, and they will work with it the way it was before seeking to improve it later, contrary to Ruto’s narrative that the entire document was bad for the country.

Nonetheless, Kiunjuri insisted on a non-contested referendum as championed by Deputy President William Ruto and the Tanga Tanga faction.

“We shall not contest the amendment bill proposed in the referendum.”

“The document is 80% good, instead, we shall work with it and improve it later.”

“We shall not succumb to those pushing us to engage in a No contest,” the veteran politician said.

