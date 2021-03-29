Monday, March 29, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has dismissed reports that he has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

On Sunday, Tanga Tanga bloggers claimed that the revered political analyst had endorsed Ruto for the top seat in 2022.

But in a quick rejoinder, Mutahi, who is among those opposed to Ruto’s presidency in 2022, denied ever endorsing the second in command‘s presidential bid.

Mutahi said he cannot endorse Ruto because he is ‘a blind in a dark room chasing a black cat that is not there’’

“FAKE NEWS has it that I have ENDORSED William Ruto. I want to CONFIRM to the COUNTRY that this is NOT FAKE. I have ENDORSED Ruto for a POSITION that will not be there in 2022. And this is because “…Ruto is a BLIND man, in a DARK room, CHASING a BLACK cat, that is NOT there,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

