Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the whereabouts of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

Magufuli, 63, was last seen in public on February 27, 2021, sparking widespread speculations that the Tanzania strongman may be ‘gone’ or is incapacitated.

To some levels, Magufuli’s absence is causing enmity between Kenyans and Tanzanians on social media with the latter accusing the former of killing their president.

Commenting on Twitter on Wednesday, Mutahi said President Magfuli is a revolutionary, and revolutionaries never die.

He said even if Magufuli is dead, he will remain alive among the Tanzanians.

Mutahi also offered to pray for the ‘missing’ Magufuli, because he believes he is alive in death and in life.

“And so…KENYANS have GIVEN UP on KILLING Magufuli? Kenyans should know that REVOLUTIONARIES have no EXPIRY DATE. Magufuli is ALIVE in death and in LIFE. He is in MY PRAYERS tonight,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

