Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Award-winning activist, Boniface Mwangi, has been put in the spotlight over the opulent life he lives despite having no formal job.

In photos shared by Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) on Tuesday, Mwangi is seen jet-setting from Cape Town, New York to London and he has no business under his name or any well-paying job.

Mwangi also owns a house in a leafy suburb and also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 and Mercedes Benz.

However, renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed Mwangi‘s source of wealth.

Mutahi, in his Fifth Estate TV, said Mwangi, economist, David Ndii and Jerotich Seii, are rich because of donors’ funds.

He said American Hungarian Philanthropist, George Soros, is the man who has been funding them through the Open Society Foundation.

The Open Society Foundation, founded by George Soros is the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights.

Here is a small snip view of Mwangi’s life of opulence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.