Sunday, March 28, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, is among Kenyans who are confused by the looming alliance between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

There is a rumour within the political circles that Ruto and Raila are planning to come together and form a formidable alliance ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Ngunyi urged Kenyans not to allow just two tribes to be ruling them.

The analyst said that it is a crime against the other 41 tribes in Kenya when only the Kikuyus and Kalenjins are ruling them.

He said Kenyans should choose between Raila Odinga and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangí, who come from tribes that have never ruled the country.

“To CIRCULATE the Presidency between Kikuyus and KALENJINS is a CRIME against the other 41 TRIBES. Choices: Raila or Matiangi,” Mutahi wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST