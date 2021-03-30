Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has blasted Pefa Kahawa West Bishop Peter Ambuka for criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to impose lockdown in five counties over a surge in Covid-19 infections.

On Friday, Uhuru locked Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru counties over the sharp rise of Covid-19 cases.

Following the partial lockdown in those ‘red zones’, Bishop Ambuka erupted on the pulpit and blamed the ‘Son of Jomo’ over rising cases of Covid-19.

“Mr. President, you and your fellow politicians are to blame for this devastating third wave of Covid-19 infections in the country. And the buck stops with you,” Ambuka protested.

But in a sharp rejoinder, Mutahi, who is a strong political ally and a staunch supporter of the president, rubbished the bishop’s remarks and termed him as a ‘Mpesa’ bishop.

“M-Pesa BISHOPS like Peter Ambuka have LOST their PROPHETIC VOICE. His RANTS are a DOWNGRADED version of NEWS GANG on Citizen TV. It was Untaught, HIGGLEDY-PIGGLEDY, and a downright EXCHANGE of IGNORANCE. Preach JESUS, Bishop. NOT POLITICS!!,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

