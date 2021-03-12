Friday, March 12, 2021 – Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has lauded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for making his Covid-19 positive status known.

Murkomen, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Raila did well by constantly updating the public about his health condition, especially disclosing that he had contracted the deadly Coronavirus which is ravaging the world.

“I have huge respect for Raila Odinga especially because he honestly and openly shares with the public his health status.”

“I honestly pray and truly believe he will recover in good time and will bounce back stronger and healthier.”

“My family and I are praying for his quick recovery,” he stated.

Raila tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday after a series of tests following his admission to the Nairobi Hospital.

His doctor, David Oluoch Olunya, confirmed the former prime minister tested for Coronavirus following a series of tests but appealed for calm as he was in good hands.

“We have confirmed that Raila Odinga has SARS-2 COVID-19.”

“He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat.”

“We are continuing to monitor his progress,”Olunya said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST