Tuesday, 09 March 2021 – There’s shock and panic in Kisasi Village in Kitui after a middle-aged man killed a 5-year-old girl and ate her brain.

The kindergarten girl was heading to school yesterday in the company of three other children at around 7 am when the attacker abducted her and took her to a nearby forest.

After reaching the forest, he beheaded the innocent girl and ate her brain.

The other kids managed to run to safety and on reaching the school, they narrated to a teacher what had transpired.

The teacher then reported the kidnapping ordeal to the police.

Police immediately swung into action and launched a manhunt for the missing girl by following a blood trail that led them into the nearby forest where they found the man eating the child’s brain.

He had dumped the girl’s body elsewhere.

Furious residents who had accompanied police stoned the man to death and set his body on fire.

The body of the deceased girl and that of the ruthless killer were taken to Kitui County Referral Hospital Morgue.

