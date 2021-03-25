Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has admitted that some rogue Jubilee Party officials are planning his ouster as Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with Citizen Radio, the DP compared the people who are behind the attempts to remove him as DP with Sanballat and Tobiah in the Bible, who opposed and criticised Nehemiah for building the wall of Jerusalem.

Ruto said that the same trend is being applied in current politics, where there are people who are not happy with developments meant to change the lives of Kenyans.

“We have gossipers who are not using most of their time to think on things that will help the country to develop…even in the Bible when Nehemiah was constructing the wall of Jerusalem, there was a man called Tobiah who criticised their work, saying that the wall being constructed can’t sustain the weighed of a small fox,” Ruto said.

He continued that; “We have Tobiahs in this politics as well, who are just saying stop doing this, chase this one, do this…let us kick this one out first.”

The DP said that the people who want to kick him out as DP do not want him to fix the issues that will positively change the lives of poor Kenyans.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and the party’s Chairman, David Murathe, are among those plotting Ruto’s downfall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST