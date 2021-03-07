Sunday, March 7, 2021 – Former UNCTAD boss, Mukhisa Kituyi, received a hostile reception coupled with low turnout during his homecoming ceremony.

At the Matulo airstrip where he landed, only a few residents turned up with those in attendance jeering and castigating him for failing to help the region when he was in high office.

“You never helped us when you were a minister and in foreign mission,” the crowd shouted amid chants ‘hatukutaki hatukutaki”.

He was forced to change his route after word went round that rowdy youths were planning to disrupt his stopovers.

Mukhisa was supposed to hold a rally at Posta grounds.

While addressing residents at various stopovers, Mukhisa said he was going to meet several Luhya stakeholders and implore them ahead of 2022.

“I am going to meet every leader be it elders so that we start this journey,” he said.

Mukhisa’s entry into the presidential race has met sharp criticism from leaders close to Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi.

In his Mbakalo home, 2022 succession politics took center stage with Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana drumming up support for him.

Kibwana said Mukhisa was the only remedy to the ailing economy of the country.

Tonagren MP Eseli Simiyu said Mukhisa was the best person from the region to clinch the seat.

“Finally we have a courageous leader going for the top seat, a person who was courageous enough to leave his well-paying job to come and serve the people of Kenya,” said Eseli.

