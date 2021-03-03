Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has written a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over interference of the Matungu by-election by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

According to Mudavadi, Oparanya, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, is using his position as a governor to intimidate presiding officers and also bribing IEBC officials who will oversee the Matungu by-election slated for tomorrow.

Mudavadi further accuses Oparanya of attempting to sway the elections process and results in favour of ODM candidate, David Were.

Matungu by-election is a neck-and-neck race between David Were and ANC’s Peter Namulindo.

Further, the Matungu by-election is being used as a popularity contest for the Luhya kingpin between Mudavadi and Oparanya.

Deputy President William Ruto, through United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has also fielded a candidate and he is also giving the two a run for their money.

Ruto’s candidate in Matungu is Alex Lanya.

