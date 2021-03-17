Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said his alliance with Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, and KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, is unstoppable.

Mudavadi and the three leaders are crafting a formidable alliance as they prepare to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in 2022.

Speaking at the Musalia Mudavadi Centre in Nairobi on Wednesday, Mudavadi said Kenyans should know the unity of purpose crafted by ANC, Ford Kenya, Wiper, Kanu and other like-minded political parties is unrelenting.

“It is a march towards the realisation of a better Kenya for all. For us, nothing matters more than a decent life for every Kenyan. We should not gamble with people’s lives through mediocre leadership,” Mudavadi stated.

Dubbed the ‘sacred alliance’, Mudavadi said the alliance will end the culture of political deceit and impunity witnessed in the country in every election cycle.

The alliance will face up with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto who are also aiming for the top seat in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST