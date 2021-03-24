Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party has reacted to the ouster of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as Senate Deputy Minority leader on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning 18 senators allied to National Super Alliance (NASA) tendered their signatures in approving the removal of Malala who is an ANC party member.

The senators led by Siaya Senator James Orengo accused Malala of mischief and misconduct in the recently conducted Matungu Constituency mini polls.

The senators named Kilifi Senator Steward Madzayo as Malala’s successor.

Reacting to Malala’s ouster, ANC which is led by Musalia Mudavadi, termed the move as a hostile action from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party which is led by Raila Odinga.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the removal of Senator @Cleophasmalala from the position of Senate Deputy Minority Leader. Sen. Malala was appointed into that capacity as a NASA rep. We consider this as a hostile action from ODM & will not take it lying down. We will revisit…” ANC posted a statement on Twitter.

