Monday, March 22, 2021 – The body of deceased Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli was taken to Dodoma on Sunday for the second day of public viewing.

Citizens from all walks of life flocked to a local stadium to view the body and pay their last respects to the deceased President who was popularly known as the “The Bulldozer”.

Medics and military officials had a hard time consoling mourners who were overwhelmed with emotions.

Some fell on the ground while others wailed uncontrollably after viewing the body.

Magufuli resonated well with common citizens and that’s why his untimely death has brought business to a near standstill in Tanzania.

