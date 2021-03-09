Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said the Mt Kenya region is ready to support a presidential candidate who is not Kikuyu.

In an interview with TV47 on Monday evening, Kuria, who is among Tanga Tanga lawmakers supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential quest, said voters in his backyard have made up their minds to change the perception that they are selfish people who cannot support a candidate from outside their community.

“I want to tell Kenyans to come back to reality. The Gema community is going to support an ‘outsider’ for the presidency, and that should not be questioned,” he said.

Kuria said the decision to support Ruto’s presidency was made back in 2013 and would be kept in 2022.

“The decision to support William Ruto in 2022 was made in 2013 when President Uhuru Kenyatta took the oath of office and that will be kept, you can take it to the bank,” he affirmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST