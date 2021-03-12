Friday, March 12, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta banned political gatherings in the next 30 days.

During his state of the nation address at State House, Nairobi, on Friday, Uhuru banned political rallies and gatherings for 30 days to stop the spread of Covid -19.

Immediately after Uhuru addressed the nation, Kuria took to his Facebook page and said Uhuru banned the political gatherings to prepare for the postponement of the 2022 presidential election.

Kuria also said it is clear that the forthcoming by-elections in Juja, Rurii, Garissa, and Bonchari will be postponed by the government.

However, he warned there will be dire consequences.

”This is to set the stage for the postponement of next year’s general elections. Don’t try this. The consequences will be too dire to fathom,” Kuria stated.

Kuria is among Tanga Tanga MPs campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST