The identity of the mastermind of Kisumu’s shooting incident, whose remains have been lying at a Kisumu morgue has finally been established.

Born in Siaya in 1996 to Joseph Owino Omollo and Catherine Akoth Omondi, who later separated, 25-year-old Ambrose Odero Owino now deceased is believed to have been the man behind the attack.

Described by his mother who lives in Siaya as a bright young man, Odero went to Sengere Secondary School in Siaya and sat his O-Level examinations in 2016. A visit by DCI detectives to his former school indeed confirmed that he was a student there and had scored an aggregate grade of B- emerging the 7th best candidate in the school.

Odero who died in a hail of stones and other crude projectiles from an irate mob, had snatched a firearm from a traffic Police Officer on duty, opened fire indiscriminately killing two people on the spot and injuring several others in Kisumu, two weeks ago. His mother and other relatives identified his body today, after detectives; seeking to find out his identity published an appeal on this page.

However, the detectives from Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau who are leading in the investigations, couldn’t immediately establish why Odero had never applied for an identity card.

According to Odero’s relatives, soon after completing his secondary school studies, he received a letter of admission to join Maseno University, but they could not raise the required school fees to secure his admission. Therefore, Odero left Siaya for Kisumu in search of greener pastures, where his aunt secured him employment at Foam Mattresses Ltd. But for him to secure employment he needed to have an identity card and as detectives have finally discovered, Odero scanned an identity card belonging to one Fredrick Oduor Odera and replaced Odera’s names with his.

He went further to superimpose his image on Odera’s, made a copy, presented it to his prospective employer and voila! He got the job. But his employment was short-lived since towards the end of 2019, every employee was asked to produce his or her original identity cards, in an exercise that was spearheaded by the National Employment Authority. Since Odero knew that he did not have an identity card, he absconded duty leading to his dismissal.

Detectives obtained a copy of his dismissal letter from Jokali Handling Services, a human resource solutions company, which Foam Mattresses had contracted to offer human resource services. In the dismissal letter dated February, 2nd 2020, written by Dennis Ambeva Ludenyo, Jokali’s operations manager, Odero was relieved off his duties for failure to produce his personal documents as ordered by the National Employment Authority. “Your disappearance qualifies you to an employee who has deserted his work,” read part of the letter.

Detectives are currently investigating the whereabouts of Odero since February last year when he was shown the door, until the day he staged the Kisumu shooting incident.

Consequently, detectives are seeking to establish how and where he acquired the weapon handling skills that he displayed and who may have been accomplices.

