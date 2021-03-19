Thursday, March 19, 2021 – Kenyans are calling for the arrest of Murimi, a savage man who lured a lady from Kenyatta University into a lodging along Thika Road and did the unthinkable to her.

The deceased lady, identified as Velvine alias Vesh, met Murimi at a hotel in Kahawa West for an evening date.

He then lured her into a lodging along Thika Road where he drugged her and left her for dead.

Vesh managed to call her friends who came to her rescue and rushed her to Kenyatta University referral hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Doctors confirmed that Murimi ‘abused’ her to an extent of breaking her spine (See screenshots of the sad story).

He is said to have fled in a taxi after committing the heinous act.

More photos of the ruthless assistant have emerged.

He looks like an innocent man but he is very dangerous- probably a serial killer.

