Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – Karen Nyamu has mocked her celebrity baby daddy, Samidoh after he issued an apology to his fans and family.

The 31-year-old Mugithi star asked for forgiveness and admitted that he had failed his fans after his mistress posted some crazy videos over the weekend to humiliate his wife Edith.

He blamed Karen Nyamu for leaking videos in her bedroom dressed in a vest and a short without his knowledge and added that he is not aware of the motive behind her actions.

Defiant Karen Nyamu has taken to her Instagram stories and put more wood on the fire after Samidoh’s apology.

The controversial lawyer and politician told Samidoh to stop running away from the reality that they are in love and bragged that he shows more love to her than he does to his wife.

She further accused Samidoh of lying and mocked him by saying that he will forever be a slave of apologies.

“It was easier to declare whole truth not half because utakua slave wa ma apologies. You have done nothing wrong babe,” part of her post read on Instagram read.

