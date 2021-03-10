Wednesday March 10, 2021 – Barely 24 hours after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was rushed to Nairobi Hospital and admitted immediately after presenting Covid-19 like symptoms, more details have now emerged.

According to his handlers, Raila was taken through a number of tests and doctors are yet to give a diagnosis for his symptoms.

However, doctors isolated him as his condition is being monitored after he complained of fatigue and general body aches which are typical symptoms of Covid-19.

His Spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, told reporters that the special AU envoy may have to go on bed rest following the doctors’ assessment.

“He checked in for a complete series of tests because he has been on a countrywide tour from Turkana to Narok to Busia and Coast region without rest.”

“He says he feels okay, but the doctors cautioned that some of the symptoms need to be monitored.”

“The doctors have advised that he takes complete rest as they continue to run tests,” Onyango stated.

The spokesperson further divulged that Mr. Odinga will be undergoing his annual medical check-up while at the facility.

He disclosed that it is the ODM party leader’s custom to undergo the check up in March of every year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST