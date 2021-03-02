Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – A 64-year-old grandmother from Murang’a by the name Margaret Njambi went viral and became an overnight celebrity after she was recorded castigating BBI and praising Deputy President William Ruto during a function attended by Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.

Njambi, who is now famously known as ‘Cucu Wa Ruto’, met the second in command about 5 days ago at his residence in Karen and after the visit, the DP promised to build her a new home.

More blessings have continued to follow the witty grandmother after her publicized meeting with the Deputy President.

On Monday, a local clinic offered to align her teeth so that she can have a better smile.

Popular Gikuyu TV presenter Moses Kanyira posted photos of Njambi at the clinic and captioned them, “Today was another day to make Cucu wa Ruto smile again,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST