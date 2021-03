Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – A Nigerian couple is set to welcome their first child after struggling with fertility problems for 25 years.

A relative of the couple shared the good news on social media saying, “Please join me and celebrate this Great God who made this possible. This testimony is to encourage someone. Just have faith and trust him. If you don’t know the pain, you won’t understand the praise. God be praised forever”.

