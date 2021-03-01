Monday, March 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has once against insisted that he is not a witch as Deputy President William Ruto has peddled him around the country.

Addressing a congregation at St Stephen’s Lwanya Catholic Church in Mundika, Busia County yesterday, Raila said he is not a witchdoctor and does not rely on dark forces for the advancement of his political career as alleged by his opponents.

“They keep calling me mganga. I am not a witch doctor. I’m a Christian who attends church services regularly but I do not boast about it,” stated Raila.

The DP and his allies, while wooing supporters ahead of the 2022 General Election, have told them not to trust “mganga (a witchdoctor)” and “mtu wa vitendawili (a man of riddles)”.

The ODM boss noted that several miracles have taken place in his life and that he cannot embrace “the dark forces of witchcraft”.

“What I do not like doing is boasting about my Christianity.”

“I pray that God may help unite our country,” he said.

Raila was accompanied by Governors Sospeter Ojaamong’ (Busia) and Cornel Rasanga, (Siaya) and MPs Raphael Wanjala (Budalang’i), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South) and Caleb Amisi (Saboti), and former Funyula MP Paul Otwoma.

Only Raila was allowed to address the faithful inside the church as others were directed to do so outside the church.

