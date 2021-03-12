Friday, March 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again expressed confidence that he will win the 2022 presidential election.

Addressing residents of Port Victoria in Budalang’i on Friday, Ruto said though some people are coming together to fight him, he will emerge victorious.

“Unajua hawa wangwana wamenipangia sana. Lakini na mimi pia nimejipanga na haitakua hivi hivi (these people have strategised against me, but I have also made my plans),” Ruto said.

Ruto’s remarks come as Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, and Gideon Moi of Kanu are uniting to challenge him in the 2022 presidential duel.

The DP said the unity of his detractors will not destabilise his ‘hustler’ movement which will be founded by the common members of the public without discrimination.

He further stated that he is the legitimate DP who was elected by Kenyans alongside the president and has the freedom to associate with Kenyans of all levels in the country without any question.

The Kenyan DAILY POST