Friday, March 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is no longer joking with Jubilee Party rebels who have abandoned the ruling coalition for the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Deputy President William Ruto and several lawmakers led by nominated Senator Millicent Omanga have been running around the country campaigning for UDA yet they are Jubilee Party members.

On Friday, Uhuru’s hammer fell on Omanga after the government withdrew her bodyguards.

Ranting on social media, Omanga castigated the move, adding that she is entitled to government protection as a legislator.

However, she stated that she is not worried and remains strong despite all forms of intimidation.

“My personal security has been withdrawn. No explanation was given. I frown upon this move & demand that my security—which I’m entitled to as a member of parliament—be reinstated by the state. I’m, however, not worried because my security is God and the people. I remain strong!” Omanga wrote on her Twitter page.

