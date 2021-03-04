Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has revealed why the government is using intimidation tactics to the people of Matungu and Kabuchai constituencies, who are having by-elections today.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Omanga, who is among Tanga Tanga senators associated with Deputy President William Ruto, said the government is harassing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders after sensing defeat in the polls.

“They are using intimidations and violence to scare our people but we shall fight on, we shall guard the vote to the last point. Matungu na Kabuchai ni UDA,” Omanga wrote on his social media page.

On Thursday morning, police arrested four MPs associated with UDA over claims of voter bribery and intimidating IEBC officers in Matungu.

The four are Oscar Sudi( Kapseret), Samson Cherargei(Nandi Senator), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Nelson Koech (Belgut).

Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said the four were arrested for trying to bribe voters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST