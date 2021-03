Friday, 05 March 2021 – Nominated Senator and Ruto’s flower girl, Millicent Omanga, has left men with wishful thinking after she posted a photo flaunting her big and juicy goodies.

Omanga posted the photo displaying her assets like a socialite to deviate attention after the Tanga Tanga team, which she is part of, was embarrassed in the just concluded by-elections in Kabuchai and Matungu.

Check out the pic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST