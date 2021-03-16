Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – There was drama in Milimani Law Courts today after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s lead lawyer, John Khaminwa, stormed out of the courtroom during the hearing of Sonko’s corruption case.

Khaminwa cited bias in the form of not being furnished with the proper documents as the reason for walking out of the proceedings, while also questioning the decision by the court to exclude media from coverage.

“I have left the courtroom.”

“I do not think it will be fair for me to be a party to proceedings where I don’t even have instructions from the governor, and as such, I will not be of use to the former governor,” he said outside Milimani Court.

Lawyer Khaminwa added he didn’t have any reason for the media to be absent from the hearing, given it was a public hearing.

“Under Article 50 of the Constitution, the media represents the public and there is no way you can shut it out,” Khaminwa said.

He further added that one of the accused persons in the case had tested positive for the coronavirus and that an application to Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti to adjourn the hearing given the circumstances was rejected.

The former Governor is appearing at the Milimani Law court for the hearing of the Sh10 million corruption case.

The hearing is being held outside the chambers as per the Covid-19 protocols.

