Monday, March 15, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has reacted to the news of a huge political gathering in Bungoma County on Saturday despite a presidential directive for the number to be limited to 100 as part of efforts against Covid-19.

The leaders who gathered against the Presidential directive included Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula, former Unctad Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi, Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome, and MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai).

The leaders were attending the funeral of Mr. Peter Watangwa, who was Dr. Kituyi’s uncle, in Matili.

In reaction to the gathering, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said this can only happen in a country that is ruled by an illegitimate, amputated, and castrated duck.

“This is what happens when a country is oppressed by an ILLEGITIMATE, AMPUTATED and a CASTRATED DUCK. The first casualty is the Rule of Law and Constitutionalism. We are past that. Kenya is currently on a FREE FALL – an ORWELLIAN ANIMAL FARM,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

