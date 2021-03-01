Monday, 01 March 2021 – Faded TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, who was once dating flamboyant Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is officially turning 32 years old this month.

The single mother of one took to her Facebook page and said that she is thanking God for achieving so much at such a young age.

Betty is building her business empire after launching a high-end salon and a barbershop.

She is also set to make a comeback on the screens next week after signing a deal with KTN.

She posted a message on Facebook saying, “Turning 32 this month and I feel super great about where I am in my life, the kind of mum I am and becoming and the opportunities I’m pursuing for a great life ahead. Humbly Asking God to Continue Staying”

The Kenyan DAILY POST