Friday, March 19, 2021 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi is among the senior-most citizens who have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Meru deputy governor Titus Ntuchiu, the governor tested positive on Friday and is in isolation.

“We thank God because he is quite okay, he is doing quite well. He has been advised by the doctors to do self-isolation and he will be back after few days,” Ntuchiu said

Shockingly, Kiraitu was among governors who were vaccinated one week ago with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Kiraitu now joins former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and four other MPs who are battling COVID-19 after they tested positive.

Raila is already isolating at his Karen home but on Thursday, he was rushed to the same hospital after his temperature went over the roof.

Some of the MPs who have tested positive are in Intensive Care Units in Aga Khan Hospital and the Nairobi Hospital.

