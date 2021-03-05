Friday, 05 March 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, finally had a chance to spend time with his close family members and friends after they paid him a visit at the Nairobi Hospital.

Sonko’s wife, Primrose Mbuvi, took to social media and wished her ailing husband well and shared photos comforting him at the VIP ward where he has been admitted for close to a month.

“Get well soon my love” she posted on her Instagram page.

The former Nairobi County first lady was in the company of her daughter Sandra.

Sandra sent a warm message to her dad and assured him that he will forever remain to be her hero.

“A hero faces so many trials. You are my hero and super dad. If you ever feel low just remember that you have a daughter that adores you and no matter how old I become, I will always be your little girl. Love you papa,” she wrote.

Yesterday, the court heard that Sonko is unfit to stand trial after a mental assessment was done by a doctor from Aga Khan Hospital.

The court ordered that he should undergo another test at Kenyatta National Hospital.

At the Nairobi Hospital, Sonko is living like a king.

See photos.

