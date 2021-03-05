Friday, March 5, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has opened up after he secured his release from remand, where he has been for nearly a month.

Taking to his Facebook page, Sonko, who was released on a cash bail of Ksh500,000, expressed his gratitude to all Kenyans who had been praying for him while he was a guest of the state.

Sonko shared a clip showing members of a church praying for him. He said that he would go worship with them once he got completely healed.

“No matter how big or small this church is, whether in the slums or any part of Kenya, I just want to thank you so so much for praying for my release,” said Sonko on Facebook.

“I shall come to fellowship with you all once I fully recover and discharged from hospital.”

“I also want to thank all those who were praying for me whether from different churches, mosques, or religious temples,” he stated.

The former governor, who is facing terror-related charges, pleaded not guilty and was released by Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache at Kahawa Law Courts.

Among the charges included financing terror activities and recruiting individuals to take part in terror activities.

Another magistrate, Peter Ooko, had earlier been told that Sonko is mentally unfit to stand trial.

Sonko’s lawyers argued that the former Nairobi County boss had been examined by a doctor at Aga Khan Hospital whose report indicated that Sonko was unfit to stand trial.

Although two medical reports presented before the magistrate indicated that Sonko had a bipolar mental disorder, Ooko stated that the court was yet to establish if he was unfit to stand trial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST