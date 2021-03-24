Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – A middle-aged Kikuyu man is causing a commotion on social media due to his style of dressing.

Kinuthia, who claims to be a content creator, wears makeup, wigs, heels, and rocks dresses better than some of your wives and girlfriends.

‘Youngins’ seem to be feeling his vibes since he has 14,000 followers on Instagram and over 142, 000 followers on TikTok.

But surely, which type of men are we raising?

Check out his photos.

Here’s the madness that he displays on TikTok.

The Kenyan DAILY POST