Monday, March 22, 2021 – Former Nation FM Presenter, Lorna Irungu Macharia, has died after contracting Covid-19 disease.

Lorna, who was until her death, Gina Din Group Managing Director, died on Monday at a Nairobi Hospital.

Lorna battled Lupus and Kidney failure for over a decade. She survived 3 kidney transplants and tuberculosis.

In 2018, Lorna narrated to a local daily how she battled four deadly diseases including acute Kidney disease.

“I no longer had the will to fight. I was scarred physically and mentally. Frankly, I’d had enough of life and all it had to offer,” Lorna stated.

Irungu is married to Edwin Macharia, and together they have a daughter. Macharia is a global managing partner at Dalberg Advisors – a financial consulting firm.

He was named one of the ‘10 Most Powerful Men in Africa in 2015’, and was also recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader.

We at The Kenyan DAILY POST send condolences to Lorna Irungu‘s family and friends.

