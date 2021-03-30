In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from continuing Bachelor’s Degree students for its three (3) months (May to July 2021) Industrial Attachment programme.
The programme aims at providing the Youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization in partial fulfillment of their degree programme. The opportunities are open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following disciplines: Finance/Accounting.
Requirements
- Be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years
- Should be a continuing student pursuing a first Degree (Undergraduate) from a recognized University and in their third or fourth year of study
- Should have a valid introduction letter from the university
- Must be available full time for the three months’ duration of the program
Please Note:
- The deadline for application is Sunday 11th April 2021
- All applications must be submitted online via the process outlined below (Application Guidelines)
- You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in our e-recruitment portal.
- Incomplete applications will not be considered.
- The Authority does not extend the Attachment program
- ONLY selected candidates will be contacted.
- The Authority does not charge any fee for this process.
- Please verify any suspicious communication regarding this advert with the KRA Human Resource Office near you.
KRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer