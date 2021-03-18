Applications are invited from interested and qualified persons for the following vacancy in The Kenya Power & Lighting Company Plc.

In line with the Government’s commitment to support youth empowerment, Kenya Power is offering continuing Bachelor’s Degree, and Diploma students an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills. The industrial attachment opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months effective May to July, 2021.

Qualifications

Interested candidates should:

Be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months).

for the duration of the program (3 months). Be a continuing student pursuing a Degree or Diploma from a recognized institution

pursuing a Degree or Diploma from a recognized institution Have a valid introduction letterfrom the learning institution

Categories

Undergraduate Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTGRAD/21/2

Diploma Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTDIP/21/02

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit their applications online by visiting the Kenya Power website: http://www.kplc.co.ke under the Public Information tab and Career Opportunities section. Applications should be received not later than 31st March 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Please read the online manual for further guidance on the application process.