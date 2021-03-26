CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

What are you looking for in your next job?

Is it a position that offers you an opportunity to learn and make positive contributions?

Is it a dynamic environment where you can grow and prove yourself?

Then we have the right job for you.

At the Nairobi Women’s Hospital, we are transforming to deliver high quality patient centric care, based on our promise “With passion we deliver healthcare”

Come join us as we provide you with a fulfilling, dynamic environment and the stability to grow in your career in the following open positions:

MEDICAL OFFICER IN CHARGE

Based at our Adams Branch with matrix reporting to the Medical Services Manager, and administratively to the Hospital Manager, this position will be responsible for planning, organizing and implementation of all medical activities in the hospital, supervision of the medical services team both in and out patient and ensuring quality service delivery and clinical practise.

Experience working in a busy ICU/HDU will be a distinct advantage.

Applicants must be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Human Medicine and Surgery (MbCHb) with more than 3 years post internship work experience with valid certification in BLS, ACLS, and ATLS.

In addition, the successful candidates must have excellent skills in stakeholder management.

SECTION IN CHARGE – ICU/HDU

Based at the Adams branch and reporting to the Nursing Services in Charge, this position is responsible for planning, organizing and coordinating the activities in the Critical Care ward to ensure high standard of nursing care in line with hospital policies and procedures.

Applicants must be in possession of a Diploma or Degree in Nursing, a higher national diploma in critical care nursing and must have a valid license from the NCK.

The position requires active knowledge and experience in Quality Assurance, People Management and Customer service.

The successful candidate must have experience working busy ICU with experience in a similar position leading a team.

SECTION IN CHARGE – THEATRE

(2 POSITIONS)

Reporting to the Nursing Services in Charge, this position is responsible for planning, organizing and coordinating the activities in the Theatre to ensure high standard of nursing care in line with hospital policies and procedures.

Applicants must be in possession of a Diploma or Degree in Nursing, a higher national diploma in peri- operative nursing and must have a valid license from the NCK.

The position requires active knowledge and experience in Quality Assurance, People Management and Customer service.

The successful candidate must have experience working busy theatre with experience in a similar position leading a team.

SENIOR NURSES – CRITICAL CARE, THEATRE AND RENAL UNITS

(MULTIPLE POSITIONS)

Reporting to the respective Section in Charge, this position is responsible for provision of high quality primary nursing care within the respective section – Critical Care, Theatre or Renal Unit.

Applicants must be in possession of a nursing qualification at Diploma level, with valid certification in BLS, ACLS or ATLS plus a minimum of 4 years post-graduation working experience in the respective section – Critical Care Unit / Theatre or Dialysis centre within a busy hospital setting.

Possession of specialized qualification in the respective specialized area – Critical Care / Peri-operative Care / Nephrology will be a distinct advantage.

SENIOR CREDIT OFFICER

1 POSITION

Reporting to the Credit Controller, this position is responsible for coordinating and ensuring adherence to the scheme contract requirements while ensuring timely vetting and complete claiming of all invoices, in line with the company’s strategic objectives.

Applicants must be in possession of a Diploma in Clinical Medicine.

The position requires active knowledge and experience in management of medical insurance business including vetting of claims.

The successful candidate must have experience in a busy hospital environment with a minimum of 3 years in a similar position leading a team.

CREDIT NURSE

3 POSITIONS

Reporting to the Senior Credit Officer –this position will be responsible for vetting, reviewing and claiming patient invoices while overseeing admissions, billing and discharge of patients in line with the company’sstrategic objectives and the contract requirements.

Applicants must be in possession of a Diploma in Nursing with at least 2 years’ experience in a similar position.

In addition, this position requires active knowledge and experience in building relationships and excellent negotiation skills.

CREDIT OFFICER – (COLLECTIONS)

Reporting to the Senior Credit Officer – Collections, this position will be responsible for ensuring timely collection of outstanding debt and accurate reconciliation of remittances made.

Applicants must be in possession of a Professional qualification in credit management with at least 2 years’ experience in a similar position.

A bachelor’s degree in a business-related course will be an added advantage.

In addition, this position requires active knowledge and experience in building relationships and excellent negotiation skills. Experience in hospital or insurance industry will be a definite advantage.

COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

1 POSITION

Reporting to the Chief Officer- Business Development and Marketing, this position is responsible for planning, developing and execution of proactive corporate communication and PR strategies to support and enhance the brand positioning of The Nairobi Women’s Hospital and its constituents in line with our strategy.

In addition, the job holder will ensure sustained internal and external communication and must have previous experience managing communication via social media.

Applicants must be in possession of a Bachelor Degree in Marketing, Communication, Journalism or Public Relations.

The position requires active knowledge and experience in social media management.

The successful candidate must have a minimum of 3 years cumulative experience in a similar position.

For all the positions, the Following Key Competencies will apply: Customer Focus, Team Work, Managing performance, Results Oriented, Reliability with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of professionalism and ethics

To express your interest in any of the positions above, please apply through the following link

https://forms.gle/iC19bMZ7JuxUBLGj8

or visit our website http://www.nwh.co.ke, enter Nairobi Women’s Hospital site and go to career opportunities ON OR BEFORE 31st MARCH 2021.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Owing to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted for interviews.

Canvassing will lead to disqualification.

THE NAIROBI WOMEN’S HOSPITAL IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER.