Sunday, March 21, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has joined other Kenyans in condemning University of Nairobi lecturer Prof. Herman Manyora for calling for the postponement of the 2022 presidential poll.

On Saturday, Manyora, through his YouTube channel, said the 2022 presidential election should be postponed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I invite Kenyans to have a national conversation around postponing the 2022 elections. Indeed we should postpone the general election,” Manyora said

“We ough and in fact, we must and we should postpone the 2022 elections. There are two challenges we face in this country. If we do not address (them) by 2022 or even earlier, we may not have Kenya as we know it,” Manyora added

But commenting on the same platform, Karua termed Manyora’s suggestion as “treasonable”.

The Constitution of Kenya requires a general election of members of parliament to be held on the second Tuesday in August in every fifth year, which means the next general election is scheduled for August 9, 2022.

However, the elections can be postponed if Kenya is at war, with a resolution passed in each House of Parliament by at least two-thirds of all the members of the House.

