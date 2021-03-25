Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has reacted to the formation of The One Kenya Alliance (TOKA), an alliance between Gideon Moi(KANU), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

The four leaders announced the name of the alliance today after weeks of truths and half-truths, and it comes in the wake of the victories that the politicians have had in the recent by-elections conducted by IEBC all over the country.

On Thursday, Karua, who is a former Gichugu MP, commented on the new alliance and urged the four leaders to expect a grueling battle in 2022 and not to use state resources in their campaigns.

“Karibu and expect stiff competition. All people of goodwill you included must advocate for a level playing field for all, a stop to the abuse of state resources & machinery to boost preferred candidates/coalitions,” Karua wrote on her Twitter page.

The alliance dubbed the ‘cerelac coalition’ is said to have the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

