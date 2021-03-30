Monday, March 30, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for imposing lockdown in five counties amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Karua, who is also former Gichugu MP, said the cessation of movement in five counties imposed by the President last Friday will only create more suffering for Kenyans without any tangible benefits.

Karua faulted the government for its failure to consult citizens and the business community before pronouncing policies that affect people’s lives.

“We are greatly aggrieved that the Jubilee administration did not outline any measures to address these hardship realities as they announced the lockdown,” said Karua.

She noted that the first lockdown last year resulted in harsh economic realities whose effects are still being felt across different sectors.

Karua said the top leadership in the country is to blame for a surge in coronavirus cases since mass infections were reported during political rallies.

“Kenyans will recall that a majority of citizens zealously observed the Covid-19 protocols and that it is the top political players who led their supporters into mass rallies in total disregard of Covid-19 protocols,” Karua stated.

She also called on the government to try to cushion Kenyans in affected counties, saying the government should consider giving them tax reliefs and other incentives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST