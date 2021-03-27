Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Dennis Okari’s ex-wife and Hassan Joho’s former side chick, Betty Kyallo, has revealed that she is not planning to get married again anytime soon.

Speaking during an interview with Mwende Macharia on Radio Maisha, the 32-year-old single mother of one said that she is not made to be wife material.

According to her, she is comfortable raising her daughter as a single mother.

“Mi nakaa kuwa wife material? Hiyo maneno ilinishinda kabisa acha ningangane kiviangu,” she said.

Betty added that her main focus now is to build her business empire.

When asked whether she feels bad for trending, she said “Sometimes I trend without even realizing it but I have come to get used to the idea. Trending is not such a bad thing as it means people still think about you. There are people who left TV before I did and walisahaulika. I left TV too but people still remember me. I chose to be on TV and I knew what the repercussions were, so niliozea,“

The Kenyan DAILY POST