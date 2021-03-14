Sunday, March 14, 2021 – A photo of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua making funny facial expressions when receiving the Covid-19 jab has caused massive reactions on social media.

In the funny photo that has been trending on various social platforms, the youthful Governor is seen closing his eyes and shivering like a toddler when he was being injected.

Some Kenyans wondered how Mutua wants to be the commander in chief of the armed forces yet he cannot withstand a simple injection.

See reactions.

