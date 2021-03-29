Monday, 29 March 2021 – Former One FM presenter, Naomi Ng’ang’a, has been left with endless questions after a man she was planning to date made crazy demands.

According to the renowned radio queen, the no-nonsense man demanded that she must produce her bank statement for the last 12 months before they start dating.

He informed her that he is not looking for a needy woman and that’s why she must disclose her financial status.

“When did we get here? The dating life in Nairobi will kill me one day. Someone’s son (old enough) just told me……before we meet I need to send my bank statement for the last 1 year. He’s not looking for needy women,” she wrote.

