Sunday, 21 March 2021 – A middle-aged man broke into tears and desperately cried for help after heartless medics at Nairobi West Hospital refused to admit his ailing father.

According to Caleb Sisqo, as he identifies himself on social media, medics at Nairobi West Hospital claimed his dad, who is a former police officer, had already passed on.

However, his dad was still breathing but the medics insisted he was dead and abandoned him for other patients.

“I’m at the hospital entrance and nobody is attending to my father. They are saying my father is dead, but he is not dead! We are still in the personal car, at the entrance,” he cries out in the clip, still in disbelief of the treatment his father was being accorded despite having selflessly served the country for years.

In the background, a woman, presumably his mother, can be heard loudly wailing for help but to no avail.

Here’s the heartbreaking video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.