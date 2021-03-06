Saturday March 6, 2021 – Allies of Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi are among those on the verge of losing their seats.

This is after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) indicted 10 legislators over hate speech and violence that occurred during the just concluded by-elections across the country.

Among them Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Jubilee nominated Senator Millicent Omanga.

The other leaders summoned include Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and MPs Faizal Bader (Msambeni), Hon. Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Charles Were (Kasipul) and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini).

During a press conference on Saturday, NCIC disclosed that the commission had summoned the legislators who had been involved in violence during recent elections.

“These summons do not just indicate our intention to investigate and prosecute but rather also indicate the plan of the Commission to stop the unethical people from occupying office,” said NCIC Chairman Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia .

Rev Kobia added that the commission was keen to ensure the leaders who had been involved in propagating violence during elections would face the maximum punishment.

“We will ensure the purveyors of hate and ethnic contempt are in jail, and as they wait to go to jail, we will put them out of the leadership of this country and ensure they never run again in this country,” he declared.

He further noted that it was unacceptable for Kenyans to be treated to abuse, allegations of voter bribery, violence, and an environment full of tension which was reminiscent of the period just before the 2007 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST