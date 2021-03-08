Monday, March 8, 2021 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has attacked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party for allegedly claiming that the Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate, Oscar Nabulindo, was helped by the ‘deep state’ to win the just concluded Matungu by-election.

Malala, who appeared at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Monday after being summoned over the Matungu by-election mayhem, said ANC won in a free and fair manner and was not assisted by state machinery as ODM has been claiming.

“Hatukusaidiwa na National Machinery, we campaigned for our candidate, tulijitafutia kura kwa hivyo ODM waache kulia na wakubali uliwanyorosha,” Malala said.

According to Malala, Oscar won the parliamentary seat through the intimate ANC party campaigns.

ODM bloggers have for the last one week been claiming that ANC candidate was assisted by state machinery to embarrass Raila Odinga’s candidate, David Were.

The ‘deep state’, according to the bloggers, is working day and night to ensure it weakens Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST